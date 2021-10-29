Bihar: NIA raids in connection with arms recovery case

NIA conducts searches in Bihar in connection with seizure of arms from CPI (Maoist) operative

The case was registered in June in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials and documents

  Oct 29 2021
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 03:36 ist
The NIA conducted searches at four locations in the Danapur and Chainpur areas of Bihar's Patna district on Thursday in connection with a case pertaining to seizure of arms and ammunition from an operative of the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, according to an official.

The case was registered in June in connection with the seizure of arms and ammunition and other incriminating materials and documents from CPI (Maoist) operative Parshu Ram Singh of Bihar's Jehanabad, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official said.

The accused had links with top Maoist leaders and was abetting the banned organisation by providing hand grenades, explosives and other arms and ammunition for furtherance of terrorist activities in Bihar, Jharkhand and other states, he added.

The premises searched included the houses and workshops of the accused and his associates, the official said, adding that multiple parts of hand grenades, live rounds of ammunition, incriminating documents, Naxal literature and digital devices were seized.

