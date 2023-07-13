NIA files chargesheets against Myanmar national, two other insurgents for extortion in Manipur

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheets against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against the three cadres of the insurgent groups People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, and United National Liberation Front.

A statement issued by the NIA on Thursday morning said that the accused had been collecting funds with the intention to further the activities of terrorist organisations in Manipur.

"Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organizations. These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same."

The Myanmar national was identified as Khinmaung alias Deepak Sharma. The two others are Suraj Jasiwal and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei of Manipur. The accused have been charged under IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The Myanmar national has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022.

Investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress, the NIA said.