NIA chargesheets against three for extortion in Manipur

NIA files chargesheets against Myanmar national, two other insurgents for extortion in Manipur

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022.

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jul 13 2023, 10:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 10:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed chargesheets against three persons, including a Myanmar national, in a case of extortion by members of banned terror outfits in Manipur.

The chargesheet was filed in the NIA Special Court, Imphal, against the three cadres of the insurgent groups People’s Revolutionary Army, Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, and United National Liberation Front. 

Read | Manipur vs Kashmir: Different strokes for different folks

A statement issued by the NIA on Thursday morning said that the accused had been collecting funds with the intention to further the activities of terrorist organisations in Manipur. 

"Investigations so far have revealed that the cadres of the banned outfits had been making extortion calls to the people in Imphal and the Valley areas to raise funds for their organizations. These cadres shared bank account details of their associates with the victims and instructed them to deposit the extortion money in the same."

The Myanmar national was identified as Khinmaung alias Deepak Sharma. The two others are Suraj Jasiwal and Shaikhom Bruce Meetei of Manipur. The accused have been charged under IPC and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967. The Myanmar national has been additionally charged under the Foreigners Act, 1946.

The NIA had registered the case suo moto on March 9, 2022.

Investigations to nab others involved in the case are in progress, the NIA said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Manipur
NIA
National Investigation Agency

Related videos

What's Brewing

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Speak Out: July 13, 2023

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

Heat down below making the ground shift under Chicago

How safe are your bank deposits?

How safe are your bank deposits?

Symphony of the night

Symphony of the night

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Renowned Czech author Milan Kundera passes away

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Panipuri: Google doodle celebrates India's street food

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Kerala autorickshaw hit by wild boar; woman driver dies

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

Over 78K malnourished kids in MP from January to March

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

A look back at Megan Rapinoe’s best moments

 