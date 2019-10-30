NIA probe against 'separatists' claiming 'independence'

Manipur police on Wednesday registered a case for waging war against the nation against two separatist leaders, who announced a "Government in exile" in London and declared the "independence" of Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said special crime branch registered the case in Imphal West police station for a thorough investigation within a week, following which the state government would seek probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"They have declared something which is anti-national and so the government is going to book them under the law. The special crime branch has registered a case under Section 121, 124 (A) and 124 (B) of IPC and have been instructed for a thorough investigation into their activities. After their probe, we will write to the home ministry seeking an investigation by the NIA," Singh told reporters in Imphal.

Yambem Birendra and Narengbam Samarjit on Tuesday addressed a media conference in London in which they allegedly declared "Independence" of Manipur and announced the formation of a "Government in Exile," like the one of the Tibetans living in exile in India. Biren claimed himself to be the "chief minister of Manipur Council" while Samarjit identified himself to be the "minister of external affairs and defence."

They claimed that they had declared "Independence" under the guidance of erstwhile king of Manipur, Leishemba Sanajaoba. The claim was, however, rejected by Sanajaoba on Wednesday, who said that his name was dragged to paint a negative image of him before the people.