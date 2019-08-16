Noted Odisha tribal leader dies

Eminent tribal leader and former Odisha MLA Sahura Mallick died in a hospital on Friday following a brief illness, family sources said.

He was 84 and is survived by his wife and a son.

Mallick who was admitted to the sub-divisional hospital at Balliguda in Kandhamal district a few days ago breathed his last on Friday.

Mallick was elected to Odisha Assembly from Balliguda constituency thrice as a Congress candidate in 1974, 1080 and 1995.

As the news of his death spread, common people and political leaders thronged his residence at Balliguda to pay their last respects to the departed soul.