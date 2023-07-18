Odisha plans to tag radio collar on elephants

Odisha plans to tag radio collar on jumbos to reduce man-elephant conflict

The movement of elephants can be detected from the signals of the radio collar fitted in the jumbos.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jul 18 2023, 12:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 12:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

With incidences of man-elephant conflict on the rise, the Odisha government plans to adopt a multi-pronged strategy including tagging radio collars on elephants.

This was revealed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) SK Popli here. He said the radio collars will be fitted in elephants under the state’s 'Gajabandhu' programme.

Noting that the state's forest department has signed an agreement with the Asian Nature Conservation Foundation of Bengaluru-based Institute of Physics for radio collar scheme, he said three elephants will be tagged with radio collar on a pilot basis.

He said the radio collar scheme is already implemented in some states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The movement of elephants can be detected from the signals of the radio collar fitted in the jumbos.

Also Read | NTCA to examine radio collar-related injuries on cheetahs

"It will help the forest officials to take immediate steps to prevent the elephant herd from straying into human habitation. If the pilot project is successful, it will be extended to the entire state," Popli said.

He said an early warning system will also be in place to caution people about the movement of elephants in their areas. There will be red light and siren to inform people about the presence of elephants in the human habitation area, he said.

Under the Gajabandhu programme, five people from each village will be appointed as volunteers who will inform the forest department about the elephant movements. So far 1,200 villages have been brought under the Gajabandhu programme and another 2,000 villages will be added to the list soon, he said.

The state government has also decided to set up solar power fences in Bantal of Angul district which has been identified as most prone to man-elephant conflict. Already 43 villages have been identified for the purpose, Popli said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

wildlife
elephants
elephant
India News
Odisha

Related videos

What's Brewing

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

American sanctuary wants to import ghariyal from India

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Salman feels 'Bigg Boss' is an extension of his life

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Leopard spotted roaming on sets at Film City in Mumbai

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

Netflix shielded from Hollywood strike by global crew

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

ISRO succeeds in Chandrayaan-3's 2nd orbit-raising move

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

K'taka: PAC seeks inquiry by agency on Covid management

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

Taking rupee global is a slow, long process

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

US FDA approves RSV shot for infants

 