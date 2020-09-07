Odisha reports record 3,861 new Covid-19 cases, 10 fresh fatalities

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 1,27,892 on Monday with the state registering its highest single-day spike of 3,861 new cases, while 10 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 556, a health official said.

As many as 2,278 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,583 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of fresh infections at 767, followed by Cuttack (386), Jajpur (285) and Puri (200), the official said.

The state had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 3,810 coronavirus cases on September 6.

Ganjam district reported three fresh fatalities, while Balasore, Khurda, Cuttack, Kalahandi, Koraput, Nayagarh and Rayagada registered one death each, he said.

Ganjam has so far reported the highest number of Covid-19 fatalities at 207, followed by 76 in Khurda, the official said.

As many as 53 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments in the state so far, he said.

Odisha now has 30,919 active cases, while 96,364 people have recovered from the disease till date, the official said.

The state has so far tested over 21.43 lakh samples for Covid-19, including 45,165 on Sunday, he added.