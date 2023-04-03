'Cuttack, Bhubaneswar to get table tennis academies'

Odisha to set up Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Apr 03 2023, 15:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 15:06 ist
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik meets with Thomas Weikert, President, International Table Tennis Federation, and others at his residence. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced setting up of Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack and TT training centres across the state.

Patnaik said this when a delegation of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and International Table Tennis Federation foundation met him on Sunday.

The chief minister informed the delegation of the state government's decision to set up Table Tennis academies in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Also table tennis training centres will be set up across all the indoor halls in the state. He sought their help in coaches training programmes and hosting international TT events in Odisha.

Read | Mamata, Naveen hold ‘informal’ meet, discuss federalism, democratic rights

The delegation included Petra Sorling, President ITTF and ITTF foundation, Leandro Olvech, Director ITTF Foundation, Saurabh Mishra, Programme Manager, ITTF Foundation, Julia Tappendorf, Program Coordinator, ITTF Foundation.

Sörling presented to the chief minister the table tennis for development handbook on using table tennis for social change.

Patnaik praised the effort of the ITTF to promote table tennis in the state and country and assured them of all support.

An official statement issued by the CMO said that the delegation expressed their delight and keenness to be in Odisha and work closely with the government and support the state's endeavour to grow the sport of table tennis.

