Odisha youth disguises as sadhu to meet lover, lands in jail

Odisha man, disguised as sadhu to meet lover, jailed

He had to come disguised to meet the girl as her family members were opposed to their relationship

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 30 2021, 22:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 22:15 ist
An attempt to meet his lover in the guise of a saint proved costly for youth in Odisha, who landed at the police station after locals raised alarm, suspecting him to be a child lifter.

The incident took place at Ferrochrome Gate Colony in the district on Saturday.

He was later detained and taken to Jajpur Road Police Station, Inspector-in-Charge A K Mohanty said.

Mohanty said the youth, a Class 12 student, insisted that he had to come disguised to meet the girl as her family members were opposed to their relationship, and even finalised her marriage with someone else.

"When I saw the fake sadhu's face, I found him to be quite younger. My suspicion grew over his unusually long beard, which came off when I pulled it. His hair seemed artificial, too," said local resident Nityananda Das.

Das had called the neighbours and handed him over to the police.

Odisha
Crime
Police

