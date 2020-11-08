Odisha's Covid-19 tally crosses 3-lakh mark with 1,434 new cases

Odisha's Covid-19 caseload rose to 3,01,574 on Sunday with 1,434 more people testing positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the coastal state's death toll to 1,425, a senior health department official said.

Of the 1,434 new cases, 833 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest detected through contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 144, followed by Cuttack at 141 and Balasore at 99, the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the health and family welfare department said: "Regret to inform the demise of fifteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."

Three deaths each were reported from Khurda and Sambalpur, two each from Bargarh and Bolangir, and one each from Cuttack, Ganjam, Deogarh, Jharsuguda and Sundergarh.

Fifty-three Covid-19 patients have died in the state due to pre-existing ailments.

Khurda district alone accounted for 248 deaths in the state so far, followed by Ganjam at 232 and Cuttack at 119.

Twenty-seven other districts have recorded less than 100 deaths each.

Odisha currently has 13,239 active cases, while 2,86,857 patients have recovered from the infection, the health department official said.

The state's positivity rate stands at 6.11 per cent, he said.

Over 49.39 lakh sample tests have been conducted in Odisha thus far, including 50,881 on Saturday, he added.