On Bihar trip, Vice President Naidu calls for making the best of modernity and tradition

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called for unreservedly embracing modern innovations in the economic sphere while, at the same time, remaining mindful of the ancient Hindu and Buddhist traditions that stressed on “happiness, not just comfort”.

Naidu, who was on a tour of Bihar, shared his thoughts at a symposium he inaugurated in Rajgir, organised by the Nalanda International University, and earlier in Motihari where he addressed the second convocation of Rajendra Agriculture University.

The audience got a taste of his penchant for alliterations and rhythms, for which he was renowned during his active political career, as the vice-president lamented “today, there is too much tension. There is no attention, only pretension”.

At the symposium in Rajgir, which was based on the theme of “Dharma Dhamma traditions’ role in building the post-Covid world order”, Naidu held forth on the stress laid by Hindu and Buddhist traditions on “nature and culture for a better future”.

He also underscored that the ancient Indian civilisation stood for peace and welfare of all, as opposed to “aggression and encroachment”, and the thrust was on “ensuring that people were happy, which is something greater than acquiring comforts”.

“We need a world where competition gives way to compassion, wealth makes way for health, consumerism gives way to spirituality and supremacy and dominance yield to peaceful co-existence”, he said.

Those who were present at the function in Rajgir included Governor Phagu Chauhan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP leader Ram Madhav, whose India Foundation is one of the co-organisers of the three-day conference.

The governor and the chief minister had also accompanied Naidu in Motihari, where an extension campus of the renowned agricultural university based in Pusa of Samastipur district is situated.

Besides addressing the second convocation of the varsity since it was given the central status, Naidu inaugurated a college named after RSS ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay, where courses would be offered in horticulture and forestry.

The new institution will also serve as a centre of excellence in the field of embryo transfer technology and preservation, and improvement centre for indigenous cattle breeds.

In his convocation address, Naidu called upon students to “work for passion, not for fashion or notion”.

He stressed on the need for innovations in agriculture, adopting artificial intelligence which the developed world had taken to in a big way, and hailed the role played by farmers in ensuring food security “even during the trying times of Covid”.

He suggested that agricultural universities take active interest in setting up cooperatives in their vicinity, thereby giving a boost to enterprise in the sector, which would give a fillip to employment generation.

“The slogan should now be Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan,” said Naidu, highlighting the role of technology and innovation in modern world.

The vice president, who had arrived in Bihar on Saturday, left after the function in Rajgir.

Before leaving Patna for the day’s engagements, Naidu was called on at the Raj Bhavan by Major General Rajpal Punia, who presented him with a copy of his book “Operation Khukhri: the bravest peacekeeping mission abroad”.

“He (Punia) co-authored the book with his daughter Damini Punia. It chronicles the successful rescue mission of over 200 Indian peacekeepers who were sent to Sierra Leone in 2000 by the UN to help the government there in tackling the rebel group, Revolutionary United Front,” Naidu tweeted.

