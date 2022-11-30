One killed, 10 injured in BJP-CPI(M) clash in poll-bound Tripura

In another political violence in poll-bound Tripura, a 65-year-old worker belonging to Opposition CPI(M) died and at least 10 others were injured after BJP workers allegedly attacked them at Charilam Assembly constituency in Sipahijala district on Wednesday.

According to CPI(M) state general secretary Jitendra Choudhury, the incident took place when workers of the Opposition party gathered to open their office, which remained shut following attack by BJP workers soon after the saffron party came to power in 2018.

“Our workers gathered there with permission from the police. But the BJP workers started pelting stones and attacked our workers with sticks and bottles. One of our senior workers died and another 10 got injured,” he said. “This is nothing but a display of the sorry state of affairs in Tripura under BJP rule. BJP workers had attacked our office at Charilam in 2018 soon after they won the elections and since then our office there remained shut. After four years, we decided to open the office but the BJP workers again attacked us,” Choudhury, the former MP, told reporters at Agartala.

The deceased has been identified as Sahid Khan.

Charilam, situated at about 30km from Agartala, was a stronghold of CPI(M) till 2018 when senior BJP leader and present deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma wrested the seat.

When asked by reporters at Agartala, Varma said that BJP workers had stopped the CPI(M) persons as they were trying to create disturbance in the area. “Chairlam is a peaceful place. But their goons had entered there to create disturbance and so our party workers stopped them.”

Tripura has reported similar violence since BJP came to power for the first time in 2018 by defeating the 25-year-old CPI(M) government. The Opposition parties have alleged that the state police has remained a mute spectator even as the BJP workers and leaders have continuously targeted and attacked them.

“They want to stop the Opposition parties by resorting to violence and creating a fear psychosis. But people have now realised the mistake by electing BJP to power in 2018. In the next Assembly polls, people will give a fitting reply. Realising this, BJP workers have become restless and are attacking the Opposition party workers,” Choudhury said.

Assembly elections in Tripura are slated early next year and the Opposition CPI(M) has claimed that they would come back to power again. The CPM(I) is also repeatedly calling for unity of the opposition parties including Congress and Trinamool Congress.