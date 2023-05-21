'Outsiders' interfering in BJP's organisational affairs in Tripura: Biplab Deb

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb on Sunday said "outsiders" were interfering in the BJP's organisational affairs, and he has made the leadership aware of what was happening in the state.

Deb, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the interference by "outsiders" was making the party's organisation weak.

"Some people from the outside were interfering in the organisation and I have already made the party leadership aware of the happenings in the state. We will run the party under the leadership of Narendra Modi and JP Nadda. The government and organisation must work in the right direction," he said, without elaborating on who all he was referring to as "outsiders".

Also Read | Former Tripura CM Biplab Deb escapes unhurt in road accident in Haryana's Panipat

"You people are aware of how outsider interference is taking place in the organisation. It is making the organisation weak. I am not an IAS or IPS officer, but I know how to strengthen the organisation. It was my duty to make the party leadership aware of the outsider interference and I did it," he added.

On the reshuffle in the BJP in the state, he said it must be carried out after taking into confidence the party's senior leaders.

Deb went to Delhi on Sunday evening, and is unlikely to attend the party's state executive meeting on Monday.

The state BJP has removed some mandal presidents, and presidents of several booth committees for their poor performance in the last assembly elections. The exercise came after the BJP lost 11 percentage points in vote share in this election as compared to the 2018 polls, even as it retained power.