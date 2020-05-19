Over 600 people reach Manipur in special train from Vadodara amid coronavirus lockdown

A special train carrying 609 Manipur residents from Vadodara in Gujarat has arrived in the state, officials said.

The returnees, who were stranded in the western state due to the coronavirus lockdown, reached Jiribam Railway station on Monday, an official release said.

The passengers then boarded buses arranged by the state government to reach their home districts, after undergoing screening and adhering to other safety protocols, it said.

All of them will remain in isolation at the community quarantine centres for 14 days in their respective districts, the release added.

Till Monday evening, there were five active cases of COVID-19 in Manipur. Two people have recovered from the disease in the state.