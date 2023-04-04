‘Park library’ comes up in Assam’s Golaghat town

A first-of-its-kind ‘park library’ in Assam has come up in Golaghat town where people can browse through books after enjoying a walk.

The facility has been set up at the Sankardev Udyan here by Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Assam unit, and an NGO.

The library, with a collection of about 150 books in Assamese, Hindi and English, was opened to the public on Monday.

“Our idea is to provide the visitors with an opportunity to spend some time in reading books when they come to the park. The books are on diverse topics, ranging from fiction to current affairs, and will cater to all age groups ”, Abhishek Singha, founder of the NGO, ‘All and Sundry’, said.

An Information, Education and Communication (IEC) corner on Agriculture, Health, etc. has also been set up, with support from the District Agriculture Office and Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Singha said.

Pointing out that they have appealed to people for donating books, he said, the IAS Officers’ Wives Association has already got in touch with them in this connection.

“We have also written to the Assam students’ union of Delhi University and requested it to donate books. Used books in good condition will also be accepted”, Singha added.

Namita Jallan, state president of Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, said the library timing will be according to the opening and closing time of the park.

“Golaghat Municipal Board has provided the space and the physical infrastructure required for setting up the library. We have creatively developed the space, using posters and other embellishments”, Jallan said.