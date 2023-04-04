‘Park library’ comes up in Assam’s Golaghat town

‘Park library’ comes up in Assam’s Golaghat town

The library, with a collection of about 150 books in Assamese, Hindi and English, was opened to the public on Monday

PTI
PTI, Golaghat,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

 A first-of-its-kind ‘park library’ in Assam has come up in Golaghat town where people can browse through books after enjoying a walk.

The facility has been set up at the Sankardev Udyan here by Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, Assam unit, and an NGO.

The library, with a collection of about 150 books in Assamese, Hindi and English, was opened to the public on Monday.

Also Read | Libraries are gateways towards social empowerment, holistic development

“Our idea is to provide the visitors with an opportunity to spend some time in reading books when they come to the park. The books are on diverse topics, ranging from fiction to current affairs, and will cater to all age groups ”, Abhishek Singha, founder of the NGO, ‘All and Sundry’, said.

An Information, Education and Communication (IEC) corner on Agriculture, Health, etc. has also been set up, with support from the District Agriculture Office and Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Singha said.

Pointing out that they have appealed to people for donating books, he said, the IAS Officers’ Wives Association has already got in touch with them in this connection.

“We have also written to the Assam students’ union of Delhi University and requested it to donate books. Used books in good condition will also be accepted”, Singha added.

Namita Jallan, state president of Akhil Bharatiya Marwari Mahila Sammelan, said the library timing will be according to the opening and closing time of the park.

“Golaghat Municipal Board has provided the space and the physical infrastructure required for setting up the library. We have creatively developed the space, using posters and other embellishments”, Jallan said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
library
Parks
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 