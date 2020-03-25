Paswan donates Rs 1 crore from MPLAD fund for COVID-19 patients in Bihar

COVID-19: Paswan donates Rs 1 cr from MPLAD fund

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 15:28 ist
Ram Vilas Paswan. (PTI Photo)

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for treatment of coronavirus infected people in Bihar.

Paswan, in his tweet, said the fund has been allocated from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for providing treatment and buying required medical equipment.

Paswan is a Rajya Sabha member. MPs are given Rs 5 crore funds per annum under MPLADS for undertaking work in their constituencies.

According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562, including three in Bihar.

Ram Vilas Paswan
Bihar
Coronavirus
COVID-19
