Paswan donates Rs 1 crore from MPLAD fund for COVID-19 patients in Bihar

Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday donated Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD funds for treatment of coronavirus infected people in Bihar.
Paswan, in his tweet, said the fund has been allocated from the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) for providing treatment and buying required medical equipment.
Paswan is a Rajya Sabha member. MPs are given Rs 5 crore funds per annum under MPLADS for undertaking work in their constituencies.
According to Health Ministry data, the number of coronavirus cases has risen to 562, including three in Bihar.
COVID-19: Air India to incur Rs 30-35 cr loss per day
Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot
COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed
Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits
Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life
India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1