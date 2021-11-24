Patna residents behold sight of Lalu Prasad Yadav behind steering wheel

People behold sight of Lalu behind steering wheel

Prasad moved the vehicle in reverse and manoeuvered through sharp turns with surprising dexterity

  Nov 24 2021
Rashtriya Janta Dal Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav arrives to install his party symbol of the lantern at the party office in Patna, Wednesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

RJD president Lalu Prasad, known for his uncanny manoeuvering skills on the tricky terrain of politics, on Wednesday tried his hands at the steering wheel, sending out a subtle message perhaps that he remains in the driver's seat despite his failing health.

The ailing septuagenarian leader also demonstrated that he retains his ability to enjoy himself and entertain beholders as he drove an open jeep on the streets adjoining the sprawling bungalow allotted to Rabri Devi, his wife and former chief minister.

Enthusiastic supporters cheered, casual onlookers watched with bemusement while security personnel displayed palpable anxiety as Prasad moved the vehicle in reverse and manoeuvered through sharp turns with surprising dexterity.

Known for approaching even the most grim situations with levity and nonchalance, the 73-year-old, however, turned philosophical when he shared a video footage of his mini-adventure on his Twitter handle.

“Drove my first vehicle after years. Every person born in this world is, after all, a driver in some respect. May the car carrying love, harmony, equality, prosperity, forbearance and justice run smoothly in your lives,” Prasad tweeted in Hindi.

The RJD supremo, who has been staying in Delhi after his release from jail a few months ago, has been in Patna since Monday. He appeared before a special CBI court here on Tuesday in connection with a fodder scam case. 

