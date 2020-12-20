WB wants to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Shah

People of Bengal yearning for change, want to get rid of Bangladeshi infiltration: Amit Shah

Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called "sonar Bangla"

PTI
PTI, Bolpur (WB),
  • Dec 20 2020, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 17:21 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during an election rally ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls 2021, in West Midnapore district. Credit: PTI Photo.

People of West Bengal are yearning for change as they want to get rid of political violence, corruption, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, attacking the Mamata Banerjee government.

Addressing people during a roadshow in this town associated with Bengali cultural and literary icon Rabindranath Tagore, Shah vowed to restore the state to its old glory when it was called "sonar Bangla" (Bengal of gold) if the BJP is voted to power.

"I have attended and organised several roadshows in my life but have never seen one like this. This roadshow is a reflection of people's anger against the Mamata Banerjee government. This crowd reflects people's faith in the agenda of development of Narendra Modi Ji," Shah told the massive gathering at the roadshow.

He said the yearning was not about changing a political leader but "getting rid of corruption, political violence, extortion and Bangladeshi infiltration".

Amit Shah
West Bengal
BJP
TMC
Trinamool Congress
Mamata Banerjee

