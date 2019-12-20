Pinaka missile system successfully flight-tested

India's indigenously developed Pinaka missile system, which is capable of striking up to a range of 75 kilometres with high precision, was successfully flight-tested on Thursday, a defence statement said.

The Pinaka MK-II rocket is modified as a missile by integrating navigation, control and guidance system to improve the end accuracy and enhance the range, it said.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the artillery missile system was fired from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur near here.

The Navigation system of the missile is also aided by the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System.

"The mission achieved all the objectives including enhancing the range, accuracy and sub-system functionality," the statement said.

The missile was fired from Pinaka launcher system in deployment configuration. The flight article was tracked by multiple range systems such as telemetry, radars and electro- optical targeting system which confirmed the textbook flight performance, it said.

Earlier in March, three successful trials of the Pinaka guided rocket system were conducted from Pokhran test range in Rajasthan.