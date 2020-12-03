Placements at IIT Guwahati begins on a positive note

Placements at IIT Guwahati begins on positive note despite Covid-19 pandemic

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Dec 03 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 18:14 ist
IIT Guwahati campus. Credit: IIT Guwahati official website.

The placement process at IIT Guwahati this year began on a positive note with 486 offers despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Close to 128 Companies have participated in the campus placement in the first two days on December 1 and 2. The highest domestic package offered this year is Rs 70 Lakh compared to Rs 52 Lakh received last year. In addition, so far, four international offers have been grabbed by the students," IIT Guwahati said on Thursday.

"Companies like Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, PhonePe, Jaguar, Mercedes, JP Morgan, Amazon, SAP, Cisco, EXL, Intel, Sprinklr, Cleartax, Axis Bank, SocGen, Flipkart and some others participated in the placement process so far," it added.

Officials at the IITG said there was a lot of scepticism among students about placements this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the positive response from recruiters in the first two days raised hope.

The placement process for Phase 1 started from December 1 in completely virtual mode. By the end of Day 2 (Dec 2), a total of 486 offers were made by companies. "Above numbers are inclusive of 133 Pre Placement Offers.

Under the dynamic leadership and able guidance of Prof T G Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati, the placement team is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring smooth placements for the students of the institute," said a statement issued by the IIT Guwahati.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IIT Guwahati
Employment
Flipkart
Oracle
Goldman Sachs
Microsoft
Qualcomm
Uber
Jaguar
PhonePe
Mercedes
JP Morgan
Amazon Inc
Axis bank

What's Brewing

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

'Greenland ice sheet faces irreversible melting'

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Chacha Choudhary and MDH 'Dadaji': Not quite the same

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

Life lessons? This book answers 50 toughest questions

 