Placements at IIT Guwahati begins on positive note despite Covid-19 pandemic

The placement process at IIT Guwahati this year began on a positive note with 486 offers despite the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Close to 128 Companies have participated in the campus placement in the first two days on December 1 and 2. The highest domestic package offered this year is Rs 70 Lakh compared to Rs 52 Lakh received last year. In addition, so far, four international offers have been grabbed by the students," IIT Guwahati said on Thursday.

"Companies like Google, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, Adobe, Oracle, Walmart, Bajaj, American Express, Uber, Accenture Japan, MTX, PhonePe, Jaguar, Mercedes, JP Morgan, Amazon, SAP, Cisco, EXL, Intel, Sprinklr, Cleartax, Axis Bank, SocGen, Flipkart and some others participated in the placement process so far," it added.

Officials at the IITG said there was a lot of scepticism among students about placements this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, but the positive response from recruiters in the first two days raised hope.

The placement process for Phase 1 started from December 1 in completely virtual mode. By the end of Day 2 (Dec 2), a total of 486 offers were made by companies. "Above numbers are inclusive of 133 Pre Placement Offers.

Under the dynamic leadership and able guidance of Prof T G Sitharam, Director IIT Guwahati, the placement team is leaving no stone unturned in ensuring smooth placements for the students of the institute," said a statement issued by the IIT Guwahati.