PM in Kolkata to mark Bose's anniversary celebrations

PM Modi arrives in Kolkata to take part in Bose's birth anniversary celebrations

Modi will deliver the valedictory address in an international seminar on Bose at the National Library

  • Jan 23 2021, 16:08 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2021, 16:09 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Kolkata on Saturday afternoon to take part in the 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The prime minister's aircraft landed at the NSC Bose International Airport around 3 pm, from where he took a helicopter for the city.

State minister Purnendu Basu received him at the airport.

Modi's copter landed at the RCTC Ground in the heart of the city at 3.25 pm.

The prime minister was received there by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and state minister Firhad Hakim.

Modi will deliver the valedictory address in an international seminar on Bose at the National Library, following which he will participate in a programme at the Victoria Memorial.

He will also visit Netaji Bhavan, Bose's residence. 

Subhas Chandra Bose
Narendra Modi
West Bengal
Kolkata

