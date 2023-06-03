PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation after Odisha train accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources said on Saturday.

The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district has left at least 233 people dead so far.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.