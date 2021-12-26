PM to visit Manipur, Tripura to launch projects, address rallies

PM to visit Manipur, Tripura to launch projects

Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along with polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa

  • Dec 26 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 21:03 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Manipur and Tripura on January 4 to inaugurate various projects and to address public rallies, officials said on Sunday.

A Manipur government official said that the PM will launch some projects in the poll-bound state and address a public gathering in Imphal. The Prime Minister's detailed programme is yet to be finalised and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior officials are in touch with the Prime Minister's Office.

Elections for the 60-seat Manipur Assembly are likely to be held in February-March next year along with polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah already addressed two public meetings virtually from Delhi while BJP President JP Nadda visited Manipur four times in the past three months and addressed several public meetings.

In Tripura, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the reconstructed terminal building of Agartala's Maharaja Bir Bikram airport and a few other projects. Before leaving for New Delhi, he will address a public rally in Agartala.

A Tripura government official said that Chief Secretary Kumar Alok on Saturday briefed the Prime Minister about the schemes and projects to be launched.

An Airport Authority of India official said that under the Rs 438 crore project, a new terminal building and other infrastructure was built to cater to around 1,200 passengers at a time. After the inauguration, the MBB airport, the second busiest in the northeastern region after Guwahati, is likely to be declared an international airport, the official said.

