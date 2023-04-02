Pro-Khalistani group 'issues threat' to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, police register case

Police in Assam on Sunday beefed up security arrangements for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Gurpatwan Singh Pannu of Sikh for Justice, a banned pro-Khalistani group reportedly issued a threat call alleging that pro-Khalistani persons were being tortured in Assam.

Many journalists in Assam received calls from various mobile phone numbers playing a recorded audio clip, in which the caller identified himself as Pannu and alleged that pro-Khalistani workers were being tortured in the state.

The development took place amid the crackdown in Punjab and other places against Waris De Punjab, a pro-Khalistani group led by Amritpal Singh. On March 20, four "close aides" of Amritpal Singh were flown to Assam from Punjab and lodged in Dibrugarh central jail in eastern Assam. Four more from Punjab were also shifted to the jail later.

In the auido clip, the person said, "The fight is between the pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime...Sarma, do not fall prey to this violence....If your government torture and harass the Sikhs, you will be held resposible," said the voice message, which was shared by many on social media on Sunday evening.

Reacting to the "threat," Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh said Pannu is a designated terrorist and is heading an unlawful group named Sikh for Justice. "A case under appropriate sections of IPC and Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act has been registered in this connection," Singh tweeted.