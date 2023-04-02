Himanta security high after pro-Khalistani group threat

Pro-Khalistani group 'issues threat' to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, police register case

Many journalists in Assam received calls from various mobile phone numbers playing a recorded audio clip, in which the caller identified himself as Pannu

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 02 2023, 21:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 21:22 ist
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam. Credit: PTI Photo

Police in Assam on Sunday beefed up security arrangements for CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after Gurpatwan Singh Pannu of Sikh for Justice, a banned pro-Khalistani group reportedly issued a threat call alleging that pro-Khalistani persons were being tortured in Assam.

Many journalists in Assam received calls from various mobile phone numbers playing a recorded audio clip, in which the caller identified himself as Pannu and alleged that pro-Khalistani workers were being tortured in the state.  

The development took place amid the crackdown in Punjab and other places against Waris De Punjab, a pro-Khalistani group led by Amritpal Singh. On March 20, four "close aides" of Amritpal Singh were flown to Assam from Punjab and lodged in Dibrugarh central jail in eastern Assam. Four more from Punjab were also shifted to the jail later.    

Also Read: Amritpal Singh's 'close aides' flown from Punjab to Assam, lodged in Dibrugarh jail

In the auido clip, the person said, "The fight is between the pro-Khalistan Sikhs and Indian regime...Sarma, do not fall prey to this violence....If your government torture and harass the Sikhs, you will be held resposible," said the voice message, which was shared by many on social media on Sunday evening.

Reference audio clip threatening Hon CM Assam by a person called Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, a designated individual terrorist under Indian law and heading an unlawful association called Sikh for Justice -
1. A case under appropriate sections of IPC and UAP Act has been registered…

Reacting to the "threat," Assam Director General of Police, GP Singh said Pannu is a designated terrorist and is heading an unlawful group named Sikh for Justice. "A case under appropriate sections of IPC and Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act has been registered in this connection," Singh tweeted.  

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Assam
Punjab
Himanta Biswa Sarma
pro-Khalistan
Amritpal Singh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

Ishaan joins Nicole Kidman in 'The Perfect Couple'

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

French minister appears on front cover of Playboy

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

Starry night at NMACC: Celebs rock new-age desi looks

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 