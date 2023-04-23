Section 144 imposed in WB's Kaliaganj after protests

Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengal's Kaliaganj after protests over girl's death

Police have arrested six people in connection their involvement in clashes with police and vandalism following the recovery of the minor's body from a canal on Friday

PTI
PTI, Kaliaganj ,
  • Apr 23 2023, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2023, 12:07 ist
Security personnel try to control the situation after violent protests by locals over the death of a minor girl, in North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. Credit: PTI Photo

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in parts of Kaliaganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district on Sunday following clashes between police and locals over the death of a 17-year-old girl, an official said.

The prohibitory orders were imposed hours before the visit of representatives of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights led by its chairperson Priyank Kanoongo to the deceased's family.

"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed for a fortnight from today as a precautionary measure, though the duration is subject to review. As per the law, we will not allow congregation of four or more people. Action will be taken against violators," the official said.

Kanoongo, however, was allowed to visit the girl's family along with three other representatives of the NCPCR. He was accompanied by police.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights alleged that Kanoongo and his team have visited the area in a bid to "politicise the matter" and that they were violating the CPCR Act.

WBCPCR chairperson Ananya Chakraborty alleged that the NCPCR team's visit was "absolutely not needed".

"The NCPCR blatantly violated the CPCR Act and entered West Bengal illegally with the sole purpose of maligning the state. They took along with them a large contingent of journalists to the deceased's house in complete violation of the prohibitory orders. This is shameful. They should have informed us about their visit and taken our feedback in the case," Chakraborty told PTI.

Meanwhile, an eerie calm prevailed at Kaliaganj amid heavy deployment of police forces in the area.

Police have arrested six people in connection their involvement in clashes with police and vandalism following the recovery of the minor's body from a canal on Friday.

A case was filed under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

The preliminary post-mortem report revealed there was no injury to the body, Uttar Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Sana Akhtar claimed.

