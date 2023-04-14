Prosecution sanction against army men accused in Oting killings denied: Nagaland police

Nagaland police have stated that the Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence has denied prosecution sanctions against 30 Assam Rifles personnel, who were accused of killing 13 innocent villagers in Mon district's Oting village in December 2021.

A statement issued by Nagaland police stated that the crime cell police station of Nagaland police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the case, informed this to the Mon district Session court recently.

At least 13 residents of Oting village were killed in a botched operation by Assam Rifles personnel on December 5, 2021, during what was called an operation against insurgents. One army man was also killed in a subsequent attack by the angry villagers who had rushed to spot after hearing the gunshots.

This triggered a strong protest across Nagaland and the rest of the Northeast calling for strict action against the central security forces and withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1968. The Army immediately admitted that it was a case of mistaken identity and promised to take appropriate legal action against those found violating the laws.

However, the wives of the accused security personnel had moved the Supreme Court in 2022 seeking a stay on the proceedings. The Supreme Court on July 19, 2022 had stayed further proceedings in the case.

A prosecution sanction is required for initiating legal proceedings against army personnel for any action taken during their duties, under Section 197 (2) CrPC and Section 6 of the AFSPA.

Nagaland government had constituted a SIT for investigation into the case and had sought prosecution sanction from the Union Ministry of Defence in March 2022. A charge sheet was filed against the accused in the Mon district and Sessions Judge court on May 30, 2022.