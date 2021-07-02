Ruckus by protesting BJP MLAs compel Governor to cut short inaugural speech in Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday concluded his inaugural address to the newly constituted State Assembly within a few minutes amid a ruckus caused by BJP MLAs.

The BJP MLAs were staging a protest inside the House as the incident of post-poll violence was not mentioned in the Governor’s speech prepared by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

Within moments after the Governor started to deliver his speech, BJP MLAs stormed to the well of the House carrying placards and postcards of alleged victims of post-poll violence and shouting slogans. The din made the Governor’s voice inaudible who then ended his speech and left the House.

He was escorted to his car by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Speaker Biman Banerjee.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MLA and Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said that the Legislators of his party had no choice but to stage a protest in the house after it came to their notice that incidents of post-poll violence were “not even mentioned” in the Governor’s speech.

“The Governor’s speech was written by the TMC government. It had no mention of the incidents of post-poll violence, rape or murder after the TMC formed its new government. They are trying to suppress the truth. We don’t blame the Governor. He was forced to read out the speech drafted by the ruling government,” said Adhikari.

Recently, the Governor had expressed reservations about some sections of the speech.

Reacting to the development, TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh said, “What they (BJP MLAs) did today is unprecedented and unacceptable in Parliamentary democracy.”

As for the incidents of alleged post-poll violence, the Governor’s speech stated that “the incidents” occurred during the “election period” when the law and order machinery in the state was “under the control, direction and superintendence” of the Election Commission.

“After the democratically elected new Government took over, immediate action was taken with the sharpest agility and strict impartiality and normalcy was restored soon,” it stated.

It further stated that a “particular section of politically biased people” resorted to spreading fake news and fake videos out of vested interest and the state government took “strong action.”