Push back 718 Myanmar nationals who entered in two days: Manipur govt to Assam Rifles

Manipur government on Monday asked Assam Rifles to immediately push back 718 Myanmar nationals who illegally entered the conflict-hit state in the last two days.

In a statement issued on Monday night, Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi asked Assam Rifles as to how the Myanmar refugees entered the state despite strict instruction to the central force to prevent entry of foreign nationals without valid visa or travel documents. The statement said the 718 migrants including 208 women and 301 children entered New Lajang area in Chandel district on July 22 and 23. They entered the Northeastern state after fresh violence broke out in Myanmar, it said.

"The state government views the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees very seriously with utmost sensitivity as the same may have international ramifications, more particularly in view of the ongoing law and order issues. In view of above, state government has sought detailed report from Assam Rifles authority to clarify on the facts and compelling circumstances/reasons, as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter into India in Chandel district without proper travel documents; along with strict advice to push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately," said the statement.

The directive comes at a time the state is facing ethnic clashes between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki tribes. Meiteis say that "illegal migration" of Kuki Zomi people have posed a threat to their identity and they are occupying the land in Manipur's hills districts. They also alleged involvement of Myanmar nationals in drug trafficking and illegal cultivation of opium.

The statement said Manipur government had earlier asked Assam Rifles to keep strict vigil on the India-Myanmar border and prevent entry of any Myanmar nationals or refugees without valid visa or travel documents. Large number of refugees entered Mizoram, Nagaland and Manipur after the military junta launched a crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters in 2021. More than 35,000 refugees have been provided shelters in Mizoram. The same has not faced any protest from communities in Mizoram as they share the ethnic bond with the Mizos.

Manipur share 390kms of the total 1,634kms of India's border with Myanmar. But most stretches has remained unfenced allowing the migrants, militants and criminals to carry out unlawful activities. Assam Rifles guards the India-Myanmar borders.

The statement also asked the Deputy Commisisoner of Chandel to oversee the push back exercise and maintain their biometrics.