Railways open first tea stall run by transgenders in Guwahati railway station 

Railways have opened the first tea stall run by transgenders in railway station in Guwahati.

The tea stall run by transgender persons was opened by Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) in collaboration with All Assam Transgender Association on Friday.

Inaugurating the all-trans tea stall, General Manager of NFR, Anshul Gupta said this was first such initiative by Indian Railways and is aimed at empowerment of the transgender community by providing them livelihood means. "This is the first such initiative by any central government organization and we will take more such steps for empowerment of the transgender population," Gupta said.

Swati Bidhan Baruah, the associate Vice-President of All Assam Transgender Association said the NFR's initiative is very significant as this will not only offer a source of income to the transgender community but is a recognition of the society's responsibility to the welfare of the transgender persons.

"Transgender community often face harassment and injustice as they don't get jobs. Most are left with no option but to beg in trains, railway stations and other public places and they often face insults. All they need is support to help them earn with dignity and NFR today has taken such an initiative," Baruah said.

Tea and other food items are available in the tea stall at platform number 1 at Guwahati railway station.

According to a survey conducted by the association, Assam has more than 5,500 transgenders. "The number will be more if a proper survey is conducted," Baruah said.

A statement issued by Sabyaschi De, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR said the Centre earlier approved a comprehensive scheme for the transgenders named "Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" which includes a sub-scheme for comprehensive rehabilitation for welfare of transgender persons. "The NFR plans to operate more such trans tea stalls at other railway stations in the region," De said.