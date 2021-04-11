Ready to resign if people of WB ask me to do so: Shah

Ready to resign if people of Bengal ask me to do so, says Amit Shah on Cooch Behar killings

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has demanded Shah's resignation over the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during the fourth phase of voting

PTI
PTI, Basirhat ,
  • Apr 11 2021, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 20:33 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that he is ready to resign from his post only if the people of West Bengal ask him to do so.

The senior BJP leader, however, asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will have to quit on May 2 as the Trinamool Congress will lose the ongoing assembly elections.

The TMC chief has demanded Shah's resignation over the killing of four people in firing by CISF personnel during the fourth phase of voting in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

Also Read | Mamata's advice to gherao central forces instigated people to attack CISF, says Amit Shah

"Didi has been asking for my resignation. If the people of West Bengal demand that I put down my papers, I am ready to do so with my head bowed. But Mamata will have to quit the CM's post on May 2," Shah said, while addressing a rally in Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district.

Votes polled in the eight-phase elections to 294 assembly seats in West Bengal will be counted on May 2.

Training his guns on Banerjee, Shah alleged that she is opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to appease illegal immigrants, who he claimed take benefits of welfare schemes but indulge in riots.

Watch: Bengal Assembly polls: CM Mamata Banerjee terms Cooch Behar firing incident ‘genocide’

"What is Didi's problem if Matuas get citizenship? Her problem is that illegal immigrants will be displeased. Such people don't have the right to rule the state any longer. Illegal immigrants take benefits of welfare schemes like free ration but indulge in riots," he said.

Shah said that the BJP will completely stop illegal immigration from Bangladesh and withdraw a resolution passed in the assembly against CAA after forming the government in the state.

He promised to introduce a 'Chief Minister's Refugee Welfare Fund' to give annual assistance of Rs 10,000 to the beneficiaries. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Amit Shah
Cooch Behar
West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
Mamata Banerjee
BJP
TMC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

Over 2,000 years on, Sanskrit remains popular in China

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 