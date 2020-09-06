Odisha records 3,810 new Covid-19 cases, tally 1.24L

Record 3,810 new cases take Odisha's Covid-19 tally to 1,24,031; death toll mounts to 546

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Sep 06 2020, 14:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 06 2020, 14:06 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases on Sunday as 3,810 more people tested positive for the infection, while eight fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 546, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the state's caseload to 1,24,031, he said.

As many as 2,286 new cases were detected in quarantine centres, while 1,524 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, the official said.

Odisha had reported its previous highest single-day spike of 3,682 Covid-19 cases on August 27.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of fresh infections at 797, followed by Bargarh (396), Cuttack (322), Jajpur (252), Jharsuguda (192) and Mayurbhanj (142), he said.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at four, while Khurda, Koraput, Rayagada and Sundergarh districts registered one death each, the official said.

Ganjam has till date registered the highest number of Covid-19 deaths at 204, followed by 75 in Khurda, he said, adding 53 patients have died due to other ailments in the state so far.

There are now 29,658 active Covid-19 cases in Odisha, while 93,774 people have recovered so far.

The state has so far tested 20,98,401 samples for Covid-19, including 50,393 on Saturday, he added.

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Odisha

