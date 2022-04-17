Ripun Bora’s resignation expected after Congress MLAs worked for his defeat: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that it is natural for ex-MP Ripun Bora to resign from the Congress after MLAs of his own party "worked for his defeat" in last month’s Rajya Sabha election. He also alleged that Congress leaders who had come from New Delhi for the election too contributed to Bora’s defeat. Bora, an-ex state Congress president and former minister, resigned from the party on Sunday and joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

When reporters sought his reaction to Bora quitting the Congress, Sarma said, “I have nothing much to say on it. But after the Congress’ press conference two days before the Rajya Sabha polls and how the Congress’ Delhi agents worked for his defeat, one thing was clear: his resignation is not a big thing. It is natural." Sarma was apparently referring to a press meet addressed by state Congress president Bhupen Bora, during which he alleged that the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), an opposition party, had "sold five of its MLAs" to the BJP for the Rajya Sabha election. “Congress MLAs worked towards the defeat of Bora, that is true,” the chief minister said.

The combined strength of the opposition parties in the Assam Assembly was 44 but Bora had polled only 35 votes in the Rajya Sabha election held on March 31.

Three candidates, two from the BJP-led ruling alliance and one from the Congress as the joint opposition nominee, were in the fray for two seats.

The BJP’s Pabitra Margherita contested for the first seat while its alliance partner UPPL’s Rwngra Narzary and Bora, a sitting MP and joint nominee of the opposition parties, had fought for the second.

Margherita’s victory was assured while the chief minister had urged all Congress MLAs to vote for the candidate of the ruling alliance for the second seat. Margherita and Narzary had emerged winners bagging 46 and 44 votes respectively. All the 126 MLAs of the Assam Legislative assembly had cast their votes and one vote was found invalid.

