RJD, BJP MLAs get into verbal duel in Bihar Assembly premises

Two MLAs, Bhai Virendra from the RJD and Sanjay Saraogi of the BJP, on Tuesday entered into a verbal fight in the Bihar Assembly premises.
The situation reached to a point when media persons present there had to intervene to stop the quarrelling MLAs.
Virendra, the RJD MLA from Maner, and Saraogi, the BJP legislator from the Darbhanga Assembly constituency, got involved in an argument over some issue. Both threatened each other and also used abusive language.
Virendra threatened Saraogi telling him 'he would beat him publicly'. He also used abusive words. Sanjay Saraogi retorted asking him to stay in limits.
Bhai Virendra and Sanjay Saraogi arrived at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha to participate in the proceedings of the second day of Winter Session. They were interacting with media persons separately. As they stood close to each other, they soon got involved in a verbal duel.
The Winter Session started on Monday and it will continue till December 3.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Purity or power: India's coal quandary
10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms
Why Indians may be protected from Omicron
Food you consume maybe reason behind your heart disease
Ancient coins found in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Tharoor offers apology over selfie with women MPs
Rihanna is now a national hero in this country
Dravid defends timing of declaration
Canada's Omicron count rises to 3; Quebec sees 1st case