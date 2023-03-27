RPF detains three Bangladeshis, one Indian agent 

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway on Monday caught three female Bangladeshi-Rohingyas and one Indian agent while on an escorting duty in a train on Monday, last week.

"An RPF team of Agartala escorted the train no. 20501 (Agartala–Anand Vihar Terminal Tejas Rajdhani Express) from Agartala to Badarpur Railway station," a NF Railway release stated.

While inspecting, four passengers were detected as suspicious. "On interrogation they could not produce any valid documents. Later the three female passengers confessed that they were from Bangladesh Rohingyas refugee camp and entered Indian territory with the help of the male Indian agent," the railway release added.

Further probe revealed that the passengers had boarded the train at Dharmanagar Railway station and were on their way to New Delhi. The detained Bangladeshis, and the Indian agent were handed over to government railway police, Badarpur, for further action.