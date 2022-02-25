Russian devotees offer prayers to Lord Jagannath to end war with Ukraine

Russian devotees of Lord Jagannath have offered prayers at the 12th-century shrine here seeking an end to the war with Ukraine and restoration of peace.
The three Russians, including a woman, are members of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).
They sat at Lion's Gate at Jagannath Temple on Thursday and offered puja for the protection of people in Ukraine. They were offered the Mahaprasad cooked in the temple.
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine
Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war
DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see Hung Assembly?
From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis
Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today
Don't trek in prohibited terrain, say outdoor experts
DH Toon | Russia batters Ukraine with artillery strikes
Rohit Sharma becomes leading run-getter in T20Is
Endangered 'Halari' donkey gets baby shower in Gujarat
Chewing gum with GMO could reduce the spread of Covid