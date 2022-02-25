Russian devotees offer prayers to Lord Jagannath to end war with Ukraine

Russian devotees of Lord Jagannath have offered prayers at the 12th-century shrine here seeking an end to the war with Ukraine and restoration of peace.

The three Russians, including a woman, are members of the International Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

They sat at Lion's Gate at Jagannath Temple on Thursday and offered puja for the protection of people in Ukraine. They were offered the Mahaprasad cooked in the temple.

Check out the latest videos from DH: