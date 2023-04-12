Sambit Patra walks on burning coal, worships Goddess Dulan in Odisha

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra walked on burning coal at the ongoing Jhamu Jatra in Puri district of Odisha.

He walked around 10 metres on a burning coal bed on Tuesday.

Later, Patra tweeted, "Today, I participated in the pilgrimage of Rebati Raman village of Samang panchayat in Puri district, worshipped my mother by walking on fire and took her blessings and wished the villagers happiness and prosperity."

ଆମ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ସଂସ୍କୃତିରେ ଶକ୍ତି ଉପାସନା ଏକ ପ୍ରମୁଖ ଅଙ୍ଗ । ଏହି ପରମ୍ପରାର ପ୍ରତିଫଳନ ହେଉଛି ଦଣ୍ଡ ଯାତ୍ରା ଓ ଝାମୁ ଯାତ୍ରା । ଆଜି ପୁରୀ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ଅନ୍ତର୍ଗତ ସମଙ୍ଗ ପଂଚାୟତର ରେବତୀ ରମଣ ଗାଁର ଦଣ୍ଡ ଯାତ୍ରାରେ ଭାଗ ନେଇ ଅଗ୍ନିରେ ଚାଲି ମାଁଙ୍କ ଆରାଧନା କରି ଆଶିର୍ବାଦ ନେଲି ଓ ଗ୍ରାମବାସୀଙ୍କ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧି କାମନା କଲି। आज पुरी… pic.twitter.com/IbPA8aSlnr — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 11, 2023

Also read | 2 ‘R’s cannot go together – Rahul and Responsibility: Sambit Patra

"In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on the fire and receiving the blessings of the Mother (Goddess Dulan)," Patra said, adding a reflection of this tradition is in the Jak and Jhamu Yatra.

Speaking to reporters, the senior BJP said he had performed the task of walking on fire for the welfare of the people and peace in the area.

Patra also attached video footage showing him walking on the fire bed surrounded by villagers who chanted "Hail Maa Dulan" and beat cymbals.

Patra had contested from Puri Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls but he lost to Pinaki Mishra of BJD by a margin of 10,000 votes.

According to tradition, Jhamu Jatra is a penance and devotees inflict pain on themselves by walking on fire or piercing nails their bodies to appease the Mother Goddess Dulan for the fulfilment of desires.