Serial blasts in Odisha town, 2 injured

At least two persons were injured when unidentified miscreants triggered bomb blasts at five locations in Polasra town in Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Sunday.

The miscreants hurled crude bombs at five places in the town and fled on Saturday evening.

The reason behind this and the identity of those involved in it are yet to be ascertained, police said.

Two persons were injured in one of the blasts that took place at the Ranipenth market area. The two were first admitted to a local community health centre and later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

The condition of one of them is stated to be serious.

Ganjam SP Brijesh Kumar Rai visited Polasra town and started an investigation, police said.

Patrolling has been intensified in the area to nab those involved in the serial blasts.