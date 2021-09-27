Sikkim eases Covid-19 norms for tourists

The Sikkim government has eased norms for tourists visiting the state by doing away with mandatory checking of documents like vaccination certificates and RT-PCR test reports at the border check posts with effect from Monday.

Inbound tourists will no longer be required to show their vaccination certificate (minimum one dose of Covid vaccine) or RT-PCR report (done 72 hours prior to entering the Himalayan state) to officials manning the border check posts at Melli and Rangpo, a notification issued by the state government said.

Instead of the check post officials, the onus has been put on travel agencies and hotels to keep the records of vaccination certificates and RT-PCR reports of the tourists and submit it to the authorities as and when required.

Similarly, contractors will be required to ensure compliance of safety protocols with regard to labourers being hired by them for work in Sikkim.

The latest notification, issued on September 24 has further eased norms on the functioning of pubs, eateries, restaurants and shops in view of an ever-improving situation with regard to prevalence of the coronavirus.

Sikkim has administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine to the entire eligible population of the state and both doses to 70.49 per cent people.

Check out latest DH videos here