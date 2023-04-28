Six abducted persons including a teacher rescued in Nagaland, five NSCN-IM cadres held

The Army on Friday said Assam Rifles personnel rescued six persons, who were abducted between April 13 and 27 by the NSCN-IM, an insurgent group in ceasefire in Nagaland.

The abducted persons included a school teacher from Nagaland. The five others are originally from Bihar, Assam and Nagaland.

A statement issued by the Army said that five NSCN-IM cadres and leaders were arrested during the rescue operation conducted by Assam Rifles on Thursday night.

The operation was carried out on Thursday night during which six persons, who were abducted for ransom were rescued from Dimapur. "Their family members were contacted for ransom after the abduction. They were rescued from Bamunpukhuri area in Dimapur," said the statement issued by the Army.

The NSCN-IM cadres who have been arrested are: "Lieutenant" Khenito Assumi, "second Lt" Neison, "Lance Corporal" Mughahuto, "sergeant" Chonpenthung Murry and "sergeant" Katoho Yeptho.

The NSCN-IM has been in ceasefire with the government since 1997 and their leaders and cadres are lodged in designated camps near Dimapur. Leaders of the outfit are engaged in talks with the government for a "final solution" to end the seven-decade old Naga conflict. But the same has remained stuck in the outfit's demand for recognition of a separate flag and Constitution for the Nagas.

Assam Rifles and other security agencies, however, have often alleged that although the NSCN-IM is in talks with the government, they are engaged in unlawful activities like abduction and extortion.