Southwest monsoon enters Odisha

Southwest monsoon advanced into Odisha on Friday, an IMD press release said here.

The monsoon covered all coastal districts in the state including Khurda, of which capital city Bhubaneswar is a part, besides a number of the southern, western and northern district.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon which will cover the entire state in the next 48 hours.

Low pressure is currently laying over the north Bay of Bengal and under its impact heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many districts across the state in the next two days, the press release warned.

The weather office also advised fishermen in the state’s coastline not to venture into the sea in the next 48 hours as the sea condition will be very rough.

Meanwhile, several parts of the state including Bhubaneswar recorded a heavy rainfall on Friday.