Special mid-night metro in Kolkata for 3rd India-NZ T20

Special mid-night metro trains in Kolkata for third India-New Zealand T20 match

The booking counters at Esplanade will be open for sale of smart cards

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS,
  • Nov 18 2021, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 19:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Metro Railway Kolkata will run special mid-night metro services for the India-New Zealand T20 international cricket match on Sunday, 21 November.

“Metro Railway will run special midnight services for the convenience of the cricket lovers on the occasion of 3rd T20 International Cricket Match between India and New Zealand to be played at Eden Gardens…”, Kolkata Metro stated in a release.

Besides the 120 services on the day concerned, the midnight service will have two special trains running at 10:30pm. The up-train towards Dakshineswar will depart from Esplanade at 10.:0pm. The down train towards Kavi Subhash will also depart at the same time from Esplanade.

On the way to either direction, only detrainments will be possible. The booking counters at Esplanade will be open for sale of smart cards.

 

