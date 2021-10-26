Step up Covid guard, Centre tells West Bengal as cases rise

The Centre has asked the West Bengal government to immediately undertake a review of Covid-19 cases and deaths, and stressed on the importance of ensuring Covid-safe festivities.

In a letter to the West Bengal health secretary dated October 22, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the state has reported 20,936 new cases and 343 fresh deaths in the last 30 days, accounting for 3.4% of India's new cases and 4.7 % of fresh deaths in the same period.

He expressed concern over the rise in Covid-19 cases in Kolkata, noting that the district has reported a high quantum of average daily new cases in the week ending October 21 along with a more than 25% increase over the past week — from 217 cases in the week ending October 14 to 272 cases in the week ending October 21.

Kolkata has also reported an almost 27% increase in positivity rate in the past week, from 5.6% in the week ending October 14 to 7.1% in the week ending October 21, Bhushan said.

“The weekly testing trends in this district are also showing a downward trend. This calls for more proactive action on the testing front.

“With the ongoing festive season, it is crucial to emphasise the importance of Covid-safe festivities in order to maintain the collective gains made in the battle against this pandemic so far,” the Union health secretary said.