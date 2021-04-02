Stray clashes in West Bengal's Nandigram a day after polling

Stray clashes in Bengal's Nandigram a day after polling

A woman, stated to be a BJP activist, was injured in one such incident at Bhekutia area in the constituency

Supporters of BJP and TMC along with forces seen in Nandigram on poll day. Credit: AFP Photo

A day after the polling, stray clashes took place between workers of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP on Friday in some parts of the Nandigram seat, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been locked in a fight with protege-turned-adversary Suvendu Adhikari of the saffron party, police said.

A woman, stated to be a BJP activist, was injured in one such incident at Bhekutia area in the constituency and she was admitted to Nandigram block primary health centre.

The area is peaceful now, police said.

Clashes between workers of the two parties were also reported from villages such as Osmanchak, Dhanakhala, Rajaramchak, Khadambari in the constituency. However, the personnel of the police and central forces brought the situation under control.

Also read: Bengal polls: Over 86% polling registered in phase 2

Sporadic incidents of violence had also taken place on Thursday in Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district, which went to polls in the second of the eight-phase assembly elections in the state. Banerjee had accused central forces deployed in Nandigram of helping the saffron party under instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Allegations of booth capturing and partisan behaviour prompted the Election Commission to seek a report on an incident in Boyal village where the feisty TMC boss stayed put for over two hours outside a polling booth following a siege of sorts by BJP workers.

Suvendu Adhikari's car was also pelted with stones at two places while he was visiting booths in the constituency.

His younger brother and estranged TMC MP Dibyendu Adhikari on Friday wrote to Purba Medinipur district magistrate and district electoral officer expressing apprehension about outbreak of communal tension in Nandigram.

Senior TMC leader Tapas Roy, however, said that Dibyendu Adhikari should ask his elder brother to refrain from making inflammatory statements if he is serious about his appeal. 

