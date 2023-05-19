Teachers’ recruitment case: CBI summons TMC’s Abhishek

TMC national general secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday received a CBI summon for appearing before the probe agency on Saturday.

The development comes a day after the Calcutta High Court rejected his appeal requesting the recalling of an earlier order that permitted central investigative agencies, CBI and ED, to interrogate him in connection with a case concerning irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in the state’s schools. Banerjee was also fined Rs 25 lakh by the court.

“I have received a summon from the CBI to appear before them tomorrow, May 20, for examination. Despite not being given even a day’s prior notice, I will still abide by the summon. I will give my full cooperation during the course of the investigation,” Banerjee tweeted.

The notice Banerjee shared in Twitter is for the purpose of examination, complying with the Calcutta High Court order dated April 13, in connection with an ongoing case.

Banerjee is on a two-month-long outreach programme of the party, that had started on April 25.

“Today, I received a call from home around 2.30 pm, claiming that CBI has tendered me a notice to appear before them tomorrow. It is their prerogative to summon me, but I believed that I should be given at least two days’ notice so that I can meet those people who are waiting for me on the streets of Bengal,” Banerjee was quoted as saying in a party release (sic), in Bankura.

Banerjee said that he needed at least five hours to reach Kolkata from Bankura, and despite that, the agency asked him to reach on Saturday morning. He added that while his legal team suggested him not to abandon the programme, he will return and appear before the agency, as “CBI’s motive is to stall ‘Trinamoole Nabo Jowar’ at any cost”, the release quoted him. “As for my Jono Sanjog Yatra, it will resume again on Monday from the same location in Bankura where I stop(ped) today..,” he stated on Twitter.