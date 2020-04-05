Third coronavirus case reported in Jharkhand

PTI
PTI, Bokaro (Jharkhand),
  • Apr 05 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 20:50 ist
Credit: iStock Photo

A woman, who recently returned from Bangladesh, tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Sunday, taking the count in the state to three, an official said.

A 22-year-old Malaysian woman and man from Hazaribagh had tested positive for coronavirus on March 31 and April 2 respectively, he said.

 For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

"Three couples from Chandrapura block in Bokaro district had recently returned to their homes from Bangladesh.They were quarantined and their swab samples sent for tests.The result of the woman has returned positive," Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar said.

All persons suspected to have come in contact with the woman are being screened, he added.

Jharkhand
Coronavirus
COVID-19
