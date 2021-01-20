Those left out of NRC in Assam can vote till proved foreigners, says Chief Election Commissioner

Can those left out of the NRC in Assam vote in the Assembly elections slated in April-May?

Yes they can, till they are proved foreigners in tribunals, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora sought to make this clear in Guwahati on Wednesday while reading out a clarification issued by the ministry of home affairs in August 2019.

When asked by DH specifically about the confusion prevailing among those who failed to make it to the final list of the NRC, Arora read out the MHA notification that said that those left out of the NRC would continue to remain in the electoral rolls till they are proved foreigners in tribunals. "I hope you got the answer," Arora said after reading out the notification.

The final list of NRC released on August 31, 2019 had left out over 19.06 lakh people in Assam who could not prove that they or their forefathers lived in Assam on or before March 24, 1971. The NRC was taken up as per promise in the Assam Accord of 1985 that sought to segregate the post-1971 migrants in Assam, particularly from neighbouring Bangladesh.

According to the guidelines, those left out of the NRC can make their claim in the foreigner tribunals to prove their Indian citizenship. Those failing to do so in the tribunals, however, can also move courts and challenge the tribunal's order.

The draft list of the NRC that left out over 40 lakh applicants in 2018 was initially projected by BJP as its achievement. But the saffron party declined to accept the final list saying that many genuine citizens were left out while ineligible persons made into the list. The BJP-led government in Assam now seeks sample re-verification of the final list.

Arora along with two other election commissioners, Sushil Chandra, Rajiv Kumar and other senior officials talked to reporters in Guwahati on Wednesday afternoon after the three-day-long review of the preparedness for the next Assembly elections in Assam.

The ECI team held meetings with the political parties, police, state government officials and others and took stock of the situation in Assam. Arora said the commission would keep the Rongali Bihu, the spring festival in mind while finalising the polling dates.

Keeping in mind the Covid-19 protocols, the political parties requested that the number of polling booths is increased.

"So it has been decided to reduce the maximum number of electors at a polling station from 1500 to 1000. Accordingly, the number of polling stations would also go up by about 5000 and likely is to be more than 33, 000 for forthcoming elections," he said.