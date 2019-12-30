Three arrested for vandalising church in Bengal

Three persons were arrested for vandalising a church in West Bengal’s East Medinipur district. According to sources in the district police the miscreants barged into the church on Saturday afternoon and vandalised a a large section of it.

The the three accused were arrested late on Sunday night, police sources said. They also said that the accused went on a rampage inside the church for nearly 15 minutes.

Speaking to DH a senior district police official that the accused were known to be local BJP workers.

“ They (the accused) didn’t like Christian activities happening in there. So they attacked this place. (the church). They are known to be local BJP workers.” the official said.

However, the district BJP leadership denied the allegation.

“ I am not aware of any such attack. Our workers will never indulge into such activity. If any such incident have taken law should take its own course,” said district BJP leader Bharati Ghosh.