Three Assam Rifles personnel killed by militants in Manipur, five others injured

Three Assam Rifles personnel were killed and five others were injured in a militant attack near the India-Myanmar border in Chandel district of Manipur on Wednesday night

Sources said a group of militants first triggered an IED explosion at around 6.30 pm and then opened fire at an Assam Rifles camp at Sajik Tampak, about 100 km south of Imphal.

Security forces have launched a combing operation in the area to flush out the militants.

Although the militant group is yet to be identified, sources suspect the involvement of cadres belonging to CorCom, an umbrella body of at least six militant groups in Manipur.

The five other injured jawans have been rushed to a military hospital and their condition is said to be stable. "We are awaiting further details," said the source.

Assam Rifles personnel, which operates under the Ministry of Defence, guards the India-Myanmar border in the Northeast.

Militants in Manipur had earlier attacked the Assam Rifles personnel similarly in which several of its personnel were killed.