Three dead, several missing after ferry with over 100 passengers drowns in Assam

A government ferry carrying over 100 passengers from Majuli island drowned in the Brahmaputra river after being hit by a private boat in eastern Assam's Jorhat district on Wednesday afternoon.

Three persons who were fished out of the river till 8 pm died in hospitals, while efforts were underway to rescue other passengers. Visuals shared on social media showed many, including women and children, jumping into the water as the boat capsized.

Officials said the boat that capsized started its journey from Kamalabari ghat in Majuli at around 1.30 pm for Neemati ghat in Jorhat town situated on the opposite bank of the Brahmaputra. This was one of the ferries run by the inland water transport department of Assam between Majuli and Jorhat.

At around 4 pm, it was hit by a private ferry, which just started its journey from Neematighat for Majuli. The mishap took place when the government ferry was about 50 metres away from the Neematighat river bank, an official said.

Some of the passengers swam to the river bank while many others were reportedly missing.

Residents of Majuli, the 500-odd square kilometre island district, depend on the ferries for transportation as there is no bridge connecting Jorhat. The BJP-led government has laid the foundation stone for a bridge but its construction is yet to begin.

The Brahmaputra is about 15 km wide at Neematighat, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa directed the district administration of both Jorhat and Majuli to undertake rescue operations expeditiously with the help of NDRF and SDRF. Sarma will visit Neematighat on Thursday to take stock of the situation, an official statement said.

Sarbanada Sonowal, the union minister of shipping, ports and waterways spoke to CM Sarma over phone and took stock of the rescue and relief operations. Officials of the ministry have been directed to provide all necessary support to help the victims, said a statement.

Sonowal had represented Majuli in Assam Assembly from 2016 till he was made a union minister in July.

Opposition parties blamed the BJP-led government for the mishap, alleging that no safety measures are being followed by the ferries plying between Jorhat and Majuli. "The administration has remained a mute spectator," said Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, a students' body.

