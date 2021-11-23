TMC leader shot at in Howrah succumbs to injuries

The Howrah minority cell leader of Trinamool Congress Wahzul Khan succumbed to gunshot injuries on Tuesday. Khan was fired upon from close range near his home in Howrah on Monday night. This incident comes a couple of days after a youth leader of the party was killed in Canning in South 24 Parganas.

"Every day, he used to come to his new house in the evening, which is a three-minute walk from his old house. He used to stay in this house for three-four hours and go back home at night. He used to speak to the locals to know their problems," Wahzul's brother Guddu Khan, who switched to the BJP before the assembly polls, said.

"On Monday, he was returning home when some people with firearms shot him from a close range. Three bullets were pumped into him. He was rushed to a hospital but died in the morning," Khan said.

The police arrested four people in this connection and are looking for three more suspects. "We watched the CCTV (footage) and could identify two of them. Interrogating the duo, we arrested two more. We are interrogating them and are hopeful that we will be able to arrest the rest of the culprits," a senior Howrah district police officer said.

Khan said, "We are fine with the steps taken by the police. My brother never wanted syndicate business in the locality and for that, he was murdered."

Trinamool Congress, however, cried foul, with the party's Howrah district President Kalyan Ghosh alleging that opposing political parties were behind the murder.

On Saturday night, Trinamool Congress youth leader was shot dead at Canning in South 24 Parganas. The deceased, identified as Maharam Sk, a Trinamool leader of Nikarihat Gram Panchayat, was rushed to SSKM after he was shot from close range. He had succumbed to his injuries on Sunday afternoon.

