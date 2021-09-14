TMC nominates Sushmita Dev for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Bengal

TMC nominates Sushmita Dev for RS bypoll in Bengal

She has also been assigned the job of looking after the party’s functioning in Assam and Tripura

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 14 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2021, 18:32 ist
Dev switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month. Credit: Twitter Photo/@SushmitaDevAITC

The TMC on Tuesday named Sushmita Dev, who recently joined the party after quitting the Congress, as its candidate for bypoll to a Rajya Sabha seat.

The seat in the state fell vacant after Manas Bhunia quit the upper house having won assembly elections from Sabang in Paschim Medinipur. Bypoll to six Rajya Sabha seats, including the one in Bengal, will be held on October 4.

"We are extremely pleased to nominate @SushmitaDevAITC to the Upper House of the Parliament. @MamataOfficial's vision to empower women and ensure their maximum participation in politics shall help our society to achieve much more!” the party tweeted. 

Dev, who was one of the national spokespersons of the grand old party and its women’s wing chief, switched over to the Mamata Banerjee-led camp last month.

She has been assigned the job of looking after the party’s functioning in Assam and Tripura.

